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'Badlaav Zaroori Hai': CPI announces rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to address 'multiple crises'

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the September 1 rally would be preceded by a ten day protest programme starting on August 6 and ending on Independence Day on August 15.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsRallyCPI

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