'Badlaav Zaroori Hai': CPI announces rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to address 'multiple crises'

<p>New Delhi: CPI on Wednesday announced a 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai' (There is a Need for Change) rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on September 1 to highlight the "multiple crises" the country is facing on economic, political and social fronts.</p><p>Announcing the protest programme, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi">CPI</a> General Secretary D Raja said the September 1 rally would be preceded by a ten day protest programme starting on August 6 and ending on Independence Day on August 15. </p><p>The rally and the protest programmes that involve padayatras and public meetings would highlight price rise, unemployment, growing communal polarisation, deterioration of public education and healthcare, repeated paper leaks, the continued non-implementation of women's quota, assaults on workers' rights, increasing concerns over electoral manipulation and the rising atrocities and displacement faced by Dalits and Adivasis.</p>.TMC seeks Kolkata Police nod for Martyrs’ Day rally amid permission denial speculation.<p>Releasing the poster for the agitation programme, Raja said all the issues together reflect the "alarming decline" in the country's social, political and economic conditions. </p>.<p>"The prevailing situation in the country is challenging. India is facing multiple challenges. It is important that we mobilise and motivate people to defend the republic, Constitution and democracy and fight for change," he said.</p><p>Claiming that the economy is in "bad shape despite tall claims" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said prices of all commodities are on the rise while there is no adequate purchasing power with people. The rupee has fallen very low while the country's foreign debt has increased, he said.</p><p>He said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA)</a> was scrapped at a time when there were demands for a similar job guarantee scheme in urban areas.</p><p>Referring to BJP-ruled states going ahead with Uniform Civil Code, he said there is no consensus on the UCC but BJP wants to impose it. (ENDS)</p>