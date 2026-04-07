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Badshah apologises to NCW over 'Tateeree' song; to sponsor education for 50 EWS girls

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy last month following the release of the song "Tateeree".
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsEntertainment Newsbadshah

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