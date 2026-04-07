<p>Badshah on Tuesday pledged to work for women's empowerment and apologised to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">National Commission for Women</a> (NCW) over his song "<em>Tateeree".</em></p><p>The Rapper-singer has promised to sponsor the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.</p><p>Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy last month following the release of the song "<em>Tateeree</em>".</p> .20 years after release, Delhi High Court directs removal of 'vulgar & derogatory' song by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah.<p>He appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up over the song. Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and producer Hiten.</p><p>The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women.</p>.<p>Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the dignity of women and directed those concerned to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.</p><p>All those present submitted unconditional written apologies before the commission and expressed regret over the harm caused to society.</p>.<p>Badshah told the commission that he would work for the upliftment of women and society and would create a positive song on women's empowerment within four months.</p><p>"I will work for the upliftment of women and society. I will present a positive song on women's empowerment within four months and will not be involved in any such activity in future," he told the commission.</p>.<p>He also said he would sponsor the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.</p><p>The commission said all parties assured it that they would refrain from such activities in future. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>