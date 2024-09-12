Bahrain courting investments from India in 5 sectors

Bengaluru: The Bahrain Economic Development Board's (EDB) is keen to see Indian investments in the country’s financial services, manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), logistics, and tourism.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif and the board’s Chief, Business Development, Ali Al Mudaifa revealed that investments from India in the five sectors are already in advanced stages. Three of these are in manufacturing, renewable energy, and ICT and is worth a total of $16.65 million.

These three projects include the third expansion of plastic product maker Chemco's production base in the West Asian country. The second is Bhageria Industries’ 11.40 MW solar project. The third company, an unnamed ICT firm, is setting up its regional headquarters in Bahrain.