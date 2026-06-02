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Bail is rule, jail an exception, but not absolute: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices pointed out that the principle serves as a guiding factor while considering bail pleas, particularly in serious offences like murder and conspiracy.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:52 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtjailbail

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