<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday expressed concern over its judgement denying bail to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/umar-khalid">Umar Khalid</a> and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case saying that it did not properly follow the judgment delivered in Union of India v. K A Najeeb case. </p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while granting bail to a man facing trial in a high-profile narco-terror case for his alleged involvement in a cross-border syndicate engaged in drug trafficking and financing terror in Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>The bench observed that it was difficult to accept the views taken in Gulfisha Fatima v. State case. "A judgement rendered by a bench of lesser strength is bound by the law declared by the bench of greater strength. Judicial discipline mandates that such a binding precedent must either be followed or, in case of doubt, be referred to a larger bench. A smaller bench cannot dilute, circumvent or disregard the ratio of a larger bench," Justice Bhuyan stated in the judgment.</p>.Govt raises Supreme Court judges strength from 33 to 37 by ordinance.<p>In January this year, a two-judge bench had denied bail to Khalid and Imam. </p><p>The top court said Section 43D(5) of the UAPA cannot justify indefinite incarceration and must operate subject to Articles 21 and 22. The section outlines stringent bail restrictions.</p><p>"Bail the rule and jail the exception is a constitutional principle flowing from article 21 and 22 and the presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any civilized society governed by rule of law," the bench said.</p><p>The apex court made it clear that its judgement in the KA Najeeb case is a binding law and cannot be diluted, circumvented or disregarded by trial courts, high courts or even by benches of a lower strength of this court.</p><p>The KA Najeeb case is a landmark Supreme Court ruling delivered in 2021 regarding bail under the UAPA.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>