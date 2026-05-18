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'Bail is rule, jail exception': Supreme Court disapproves judgment denying bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The bench observed that it was difficult to accept the views taken in Gulfisha Fatima v. State case.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSharjeel ImamUmar Khalid

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