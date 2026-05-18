<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said that bail should be the rule and jail the exception even in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases, while expressing reservations about a previous judgment delivered by another bench declining bail to activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/umar-khalid">Umar Khalid</a> in the 2020 Delhi riots case.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized at the legal principle in its judgment, granting bail to a J&K resident, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).</p><p>The bench said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases and the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law.</p>.Govt raises Supreme Court judges strength from 33 to 37 by ordinance.<p>The court raised doubts over the decision in Gulfisha Fatima Vs State, which dealt with bail applications arising from the Delhi riots. While several accused were granted bail, a separate bench on January 5, 2026 declined to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The review plea was also rejected on April 16, 2026.</p><p>Pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench in the present case, Justice Bhuyan said the bench had serious reservations about the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima.</p><p>The court pointed out the judgment in the case suggested Najeeb (a case law stating an accused cannot be jailed indefinitely) is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43D(5), which was justified only in extreme factual situations. </p><p>The court said that the hollowing out of the import of the observations in Najeeb is what concerns it.</p><p>The bench observed that the statutory embargo of Section 43D(5) UAPA must remain a circumscribed restriction that operates subject to the guarantee of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.</p><p>The bench made it clear that it has no manner of doubt in stating that even under the UAPA, bail is the rule and jail is the exception.</p><p>The court, however, said in an appropriate case, bail can be denied having regard to the facts of that particular case.</p><p>The judgment came on the bail plea by Andrabi, a resident of Handwara in Kupwara, who was arrested by the NIA on June 11, 2020.</p>