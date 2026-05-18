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'Bail rule even in UAPA cases': Supreme Court expresses reservation over its own judgment denying bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The bench said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases and the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSharjeel ImamUAPAUmar Khalid

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