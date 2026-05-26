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Bakrid 2026: Jamiat chief urges Muslims to not sacrifice prohibited animals, avoid sharing slaughter pics on social media

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in India on May 28.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsEidJamiat Ulema-e-HindBakridanimal slaughteranimal sacrifice

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