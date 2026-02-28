Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Balancing act in diplomacy: The perils of short-term bets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of Israelis massacred by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and underscored the shared threat of terrorism that India and Israel have long faced.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 04:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelPM ModiBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us