Baltimore bridge collapse: US authorities begin interviewing personnel, including Indian crew members, onboard crippled ship

New York: US authorities have begun interviewing personnel, including Indian crew members, onboard the crippled container ship 'Dali' that collided against a key bridge in Baltimore this week.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River, came crashing down after the 984-foot ship collided against it.

Shipping company Synergy Group, which manages the Singapore-flagged 'DALI', said in a statement on Thursday that the US agency National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) boarded the vessel on Wednesday and collected documents, voyage data recorder extracts, and other evidence as part of their investigation.

"The NTSB also began interviewing crew members. We will continue to cooperate with investigators throughout this process,” Synergy said.