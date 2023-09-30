Bandh rocks Karnataka; Tensions with Canada continue

Hello dear readers, welcome to another weekly edition of a ride across India’s political spectrum! Just like every other week in our country, the past seven days have seen a variety of comments, protests, and political mudslinging (which now has crossed borders to the land of the maple leaf)!

Two events from the week earlier that continued dominating headlines this time around as well were the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff and verbal attacks unleashed on BSP MP Danish Ali by BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

With Assembly elections knocking at the doors of a number of states, political leaders are now once again busy flying to parts of the country and telling people from a podium high above the great things they will do (or have already done) for the country! This week, we saw PM Modi visiting Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, while Rahul Gandhi was in Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, this week Karnataka witnessed not one, but two different bandhs (the first in Bengaluru and the second all over the state) owing to the Cauvery water sharing issue. In the state, another major political shift has happened in the form of the JD(S) joining the NDA. However, this move has also not been all favourable for them. Let's delve in:



Karnataka’s politics on fire, over Cauvery water

Although coming to power with a landslide margin, the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has found itself in the middle of an age-old dispute -- sharing water of the Cauvery river with neighbouring Tamil Nadu (which is ruled by Congress’s I.N.D.I.A ally DMK).

After the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) asked the Karnataka government to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, farmers across the state have been up in arms against the Siddaramaiah government. Adding fuel to fire, the BJP and the JD(S) have been accusing the Congress govt of not being able to present Karnataka’s case to the CWMA.

In hopes of stopping water sent to Tamil Nadu, farmers decided to block the roads in two separate bandhs, one in Bengaluru and one across the state. The bandh on Friday meant that some could also manage long getaways in the five-day weekend (thanks to the Eid-e-Milad) in between. With Gandhi Jayanti, a water dispute between two states, and a Muslim festival all falling in line, those hungry for a few days away from their daily lives will definitely thank their lucky stars!



Nazi wrapped in the maple leaf?

India and Canada's relationship has taken a nosedive since Justin Trudeau claimed his government has evidence of Indian agents being linked with the murder of a Canadian, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The US has now backed Canada's claims, which has brought forth the fury of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who said in an apparent dig at Trudeau, "In the name of the market a lot of things are done, like in the name of freedom a lot of things are done.”

Amid this, the Canadian PM has had to apologise publicly after the country's parliament speaker praised a former Nazi in his speech.

Muslim leaders bid adieu to JD(S) after it joins NDA

A number of Muslim leaders left the JD(S) after it decided to join hands with the NDA. With great remorse, H D Kumaraswamy said in an interview with DH that although he had always stood by the Muslim community, they had not reciprocated with the same support.

His father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has also backed his son, saying that he has never done politics by compromising his secular ideology. And that the Congress has no moral right to question him and his party over this issue.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has, however, said that the JD(S) cannot call itself secular after allying with the BJP. However, HDK was quick to ask, “Where was Siddaramaiah’s secularism when he knocked on the BJP’s doors from 2004 to 2010 and tried becoming CM with their help?”



Politics over another rape incident in the country

Sexual assaults happen every day in this country, but some stories take up a life of its own, as has the issue of the incident in Madhya Pradesh where a 12-year-old rape victim was found bleeding on the streets of Ujjain.

The Opposition has lashed out against the BJP government in the state, with many saying that the Shivraj Singh Chauhan disposition is incapable of protecting women and children of the state.



Trouble brewing within I.N.D.I.A

Although leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc have been chanting the “All is well” line -- made famous by Aamir Khan -- every other week, a problem between its members makes its way to the headlines. This time around, the epicenter has been Punjab.

On September 28, a Congress MLA from the state, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was arrested in a 2015 drugs case. Naturally, this caused a stir between the ruling AAP government and the Opposition Congress. This is coming at a time when the Opposition in Punjab has already started questioning the Bhagwant Mann-led government over its expenditures.

Turmoil in Tamil Nadu

While the BJP has gained an ally within the NDA in the form of JD(S), they have lost one in AIADMK. The on-and-off relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP has been shaping Tamil Nadu’s future for a considerable time, but such a split before the 2024 polls means Tamil Nadu’s votebank will now witness a three-way split, if not I.N.D.I.A sways the situation in their favour and gets the AIADMK to join the bloc.

The slang saga continues

Abusive language seems to have taken up extensive headline space this month. After the Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali saga took place in the Parliament, now charges of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi have cropped up against the Haryana Congress chief, Udai Bhan. A purported video of him was shared by BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb, where Bhan is using words perceived abusive by Deb against the Prime Minister, although he did not name anyone in particular.

Within the five-day special session of the Parliament in which the women’s reservation bill was passed, the most talked-about incident was the barrage of communally charged expletives BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri was heard hurling at BSP’s Danish Ali. Although on one hand the BJP has showcaused Bidhuri, on the other hand they have given him poll duty in Rajasthan, much to the chagrin of the Opposition.

Is the BJP trying to indirectly say that it is not at all affected by the fact that one of its lawmakers has openly used communal slurs? Make of this what you will, dear readers.

And do also remember that according to a report by Hindutva Watch, the BJP has been linked to the most number of hate speeches in the country. Is this the Vishwaguru way, Nadda and co.?

Women’s Reservation Bill passed, Modiji’s Congress bashing begins

PM Narendra Modi, after making emotional pleas at the Parliament where he asked MPs to come together across party lines and support the Women’s Reservation Bill, has now donned his BJP star campaigner hat once again and started bashing the Opposition.

He has said that the Opposition was forced to support the bill fearing backlash, and that they had stalled the bill for three decades.

The Opposition has also been swift to target the PM regarding the bill, with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah terming the PM “a godman who conned women.”

The many shades of Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is never far away from the headlines. The Gandhi scion has this time rather confidently proclaimed that he is certain of Congress winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh polls, "probably" Telangana, and are "very close" in Rajasthan.