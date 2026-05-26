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Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son gets two days’ police custody in POCSO case

After recording the girl's statement, more severe charges under the BNS and POCSO Act were subsequently invoked.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsHyderabadBandi Sanjay KumarPOSCO

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