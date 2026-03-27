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Bangladesh envoy calls for amicable resolution of 'sensitive' issues with India

Hamidullah reaffirmed Dhaka's commitment to a "mutually beneficial" partnership, emphasizing the need to chart a pathway toward a deeper relationship.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:41 IST
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