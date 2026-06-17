Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bangladesh home minister calls border killings ‘clear violation of human tights’

The four-day Director General-level border talks covered issues including assault on BSF troops and Indian civilians by Bangladeshi nationals and the breaching of the frontier fence by Bangladeshis.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsBangladeshBSFBangladesh border

Follow us on :

Follow Us