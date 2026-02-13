<p>New Delhi: Bangladesh is learnt to be in the process of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.</p>.<p>It is learnt that Dhaka has already communicated its plan to New Delhi.</p>.Bangladesh's BNP thanks PM Modi, says 'look forward to engaging constructively with India'.<p>Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has indicated that the leaders of several countries in the region would be invited for the ceremony.</p>.<p>There is no official word on the invitation yet.</p>.<p>Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.</p>.<p>New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, it is learnt.</p>.<p>In a phone conversation with Rahman on Friday, Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's remarkable victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.</p>.<p>"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call.</p>.<p>"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said. </p>