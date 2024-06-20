Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina begins state visit to India on June 21

Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday during which both sides are likely to firm up a raft of agreements providing for cooperation in several sectors.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will pay a state visit to India on June 21 and 22," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections," it said.