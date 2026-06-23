Bangladesh PM's adviser chose to return on his own: MEA

<p>New Delhi: Zahed Ur Rahman, the adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister, was permitted entry into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-india-news">India</a> after re-confirming the purpose of his visit but he chose to return to Dhaka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/bangladesh-dozens-of-awami-league-activists-arrested-as-party-marks-founding-anniversary-defying-ban-4049325">Bangladesh</a> had lodged a protest with India after Rahman was briefly stopped by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi over a week back as his name apparently figured in a security-related blacklist.</p>.Ties with China normalising: MEA as NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese foreign minister.<p>"Advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.</p>.<p>"He was queried by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting," he said.</p>.<p>"He, however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition," Jaiswal added.</p>