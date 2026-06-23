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Bangladesh PM's adviser chose to return on his own: MEA

"He was queried by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting," he said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsBangladeshMEA

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