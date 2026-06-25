Bangladesh says Delhi's explanation over incident involving PM's adviser 'unsatisfactory'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>has said Delhi's explanation over an incident involving Prime Minister's adviser is "unsatisfactory". A foreign minister on Wednesday said the explanation provided by the Indian side was not satisfactory. </p><p>He said the incident involving Prime Minister's Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman was "unfortunate and regrettable".</p><p>According to the official, Indian authorities were informed beforehand in due process through diplomatic channels that the premier's adviser would lead the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).</p>.Bangladesh PM's adviser chose to return on his own: MEA.<p>Earlier this month, Rahman was scheduled to lead the Bangladesh delegation before being prevented from proceeding through Delhi airport.</p><p>Dhaka's reaction came a day after the External Affairs Ministry said Rahman was permitted entry into India after reconfirming the purpose of his visit, but he chose to return to Dhaka.</p><p>Bangladesh earlier lodged a protest with India after Rahman was briefly stopped by immigration officials at the airport in New Delhi over a week ago, as his name apparently figured in a security-related blacklist.</p><p>MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.</p><p>Jaiswal said the Bangladesh PM's adviser was queried by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after "re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting".</p><p>He added that Rahman chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>