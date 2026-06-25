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Bangladesh says Delhi's explanation over incident involving PM's adviser 'unsatisfactory'

Dhaka's reaction came a day after the External Affairs Ministry said Rahman was permitted entry into India after reconfirming the purpose of his visit, but he chose to return to Dhaka.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsBangladesh

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