<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: The government wants former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return through "legal procedures said Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed reacting to her recent remarks that she hoped to return home "very soon" despite facing a death sentence. </p>.<p>“We want to get her back through legal procedures,” Ahmed, a senior minister in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s cabinet, told reporters on Thursday, adding that he was not aware of any legal obstacle to Hasina's return if she wished to do so.</p>.Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail in corruption cases.<p>Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after her Awami League government was toppled following a student-led uprising.</p>.<p>The Awami League was banned by the subsequent interim led by Muhammad Yunus through an xecutive order and initiated proceedings against Hasina in Bangladesh’s reconstituted International Crimes Tribunal.</p>.<p>Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal in November 2025 - a trial which was criticised by her supporters.</p>.<p>The interim administration's decision to ban the Awami League was endorsed by the BNP government which came to power in February. </p>.<p>Home Minister Ahmed’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Rahman’s information affairs adviser Zahedur Rahman said no “extra-judicial measures” would be taken against Hasina if she returned to Bangladesh.</p>.<p>He said the former prime minister would, however, have to “surrender to the judiciary” and face the legal proceedings against her.</p>.<p>Local media in Dhaka have cited legal experts saying that the deadline for challenging the tribunal verdict has expired.</p>.<p>In recent interviews with some Indian media outlets, Hasina said she hoped to return to Bangladesh “very soon” with her “head held high”, as she criticised the current political leadership in Bangladesh over alleged democratic backsliding and warned of rising anti-India rhetoric in the country.</p>.<p>Hasina has also said in some of the interviews that she intends to continue leading the Awami League from exile. </p>.<p>"My goal and my party’s goal are to unite the people of Bangladesh like before. My absence does not mean silence. I am continuing to fight for my country and working to bring light to the darkness we face. We are engaging diplomatically, utilising international legal frameworks, and leveraging global media to expose the conspiracy behind the removal of the Awami League government.</p><p>But to simply answer your question, I will return to Bangladesh soon. Bangladeshis know that it was me who brought democracy there." said Sheikh Hasina in an interview to Gateway House.</p><p>(With PTI Inputs)</p>