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Bangladesh seeks Hasina’s return through legal process

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after her Awami League government was toppled following a student-led uprising.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsBangladeshGovernmentSheikh HasinaDeath sentenceBangladesh border

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