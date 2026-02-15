Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bangladesh seeks reset in India ties, onus on New Delhi to recognise changed reality: Tarique Rahman's Adviser

'The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP,' Kabir said.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 07:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshIndia-Bangladesh Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us