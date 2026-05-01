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Bangladesh summons India envoy over Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks

The official described the remarks as "disparaging" to Bangladesh-India relations and expressed Dhaka's displeasure.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsDeputy High CommissionerBangaldeshIndia-Bangladesh Relations

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