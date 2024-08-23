Bangladeshis 'not angry but hurt': BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan on Hasina's stay in India

Asked if elections are held in Bangladesh what are the prospects for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khalida Zia, he said: "If there is a free and fair elections, our prospects will be decided by the people, and if they want us to be the majority or not, we will respect that, the will of the people is supreme in a democratic system."

The 77-year-old veteran leader is also a member of the National Standing Committee of the BNP, a party that was established in 1978. He served as a Cabinet minister under the tenure of the then-prime minister Zia.