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Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 7.5-cr asset near London's Heathrow Airport

The provisional attachment order was issued on Tuesday in the case involving Neo Corp International Ltd, and its directors and promoters, the federal agency said in a statement.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectoratePMLABank fraud

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