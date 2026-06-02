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Bank fraud case: Ex-Reliance Communications executive Jhunjhunwala lodged in Arthur Road jail

Jhunjhunwala looked after important functions such as corporate finance, banking and utilisation of funds.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsMumbaijailCentral Bureau of InvestigationCrimeFraudArrestReliance

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