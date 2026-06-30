Bank holidays in July 2026: Check out full state-wise list

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banks">banks</a> in different states will remain closed on account of regional festivals, cultural events, and other occasion, in addition to regular weekend holidays.</p><p>Customers planning to visit must check the RBI holiday calendar before scheduling their visits to bank branches or important monetary transactions.</p><p><strong>Bank holidays in July 2026</strong></p><p><strong>Mizoram (July 6) -</strong> Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl Day in Mzioram is the largest women's welfare organisation.</p><p><strong>Meghalaya (July 9) -</strong> Meghalaya celebrates Beh Deinkhlam as the most prominent annual cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) tribe in the state.</p><p><strong>Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur (July 16) -</strong> Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur celebrate the festivals of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela on the day.</p>.Bank holidays January 2026: Check list of RBI-issued bank closures .<p><strong>Meghalaya (July 17) -</strong> Banks are shut in Meghalaya on the said date to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.</p><p><strong>Sikkim (July 18) -</strong> Sikkim celebrates Drukpa Tshe-zi, an auspicious Buddhist festival to commemorate the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples.</p><p><strong>Tripura (July 22) -</strong> Tripura celebrates the Kharchi Puja festival on July 22. The state worships 14 ancestral deities (Chaturdasha Devata).</p><p><strong>Weekend holidays</strong></p><p>All banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of any month.</p><p>Banks across the nations will be closed on July 5, 12, 19, 26 (four Sundays) and July 11 and 25 (second and fourth Saturday).</p>