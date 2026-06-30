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Bank holidays in July 2026: Check out full state-wise list

Banks across the nations will be closed on July 5, 12, 19, 26 (four Sundays) and July 11 and 25 (second and fourth Saturday).
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:22 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:22 IST
India NewsbanksHolidays

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