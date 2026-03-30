<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banks">Banks</a> cannot see or record what valuables customers store in lockers, as it would lead to a breach of banking regulations,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/finance-minister"> Finance Minister</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> said on Monday, ruling out differential insurance coverage based on contents.</p>.<p>Sitharaman was replying to a supplementary question raised by Congress leader and MP from Gadchiroli–Chimur constituency, Namdeo Dasaram Kirsan, in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> during the Question Hour.</p>.<p>"Sitting and watching the disclosure of a client of what valuables he is going to keep in the locker is a breach of banking rules, and banks wouldn't do that, so that cannot be a measure for me to decide whether there should be differential coverage," she said.</p>.India riding on reform express, reforms happening with conviction: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>The finance minister further said the standard coverage for locker holders is fixed at 100 times the annual locker rent in case of any loss.</p>.<p>This is because banks cannot inspect or evaluate the contents of lockers, making it impractical to provide insurance based on actual value, she added.</p>.<p>"For each one of them (lockers) separately, it is not possible, so it is decided that 100 times is what is given for any loss if there is a loss, if there is a locker breaking loss or something like that. At the moment, there is nothing before me for any other consideration," she explained.</p>