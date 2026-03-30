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Banks cannot see, record what valuables customers store in lockers: Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister stated the standard coverage for locker holders is fixed at 100 times the annual locker rent in case of any loss.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharamanbank lockerFinance Minister

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