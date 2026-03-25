<p>Bank branches in various states will be closed from March 26 to March 29, in accordance with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank of India</a>'s holiday calendar. Observing festivals and the weekends, customers are advised to use online features of banking. </p><p>On the account of Ram Navami on March 26, banks will not operate across certain states. The states where the banks are expected to remain shut are as listed:</p><p>1. Gujarat</p><p>2. Mizoram</p><p>3. Maharashtra</p><p>4. Chandigarh</p><p>5. Uttarakhand</p><p>6. Rajasthan</p><p>7. Uttar Pradesh</p><p>8. West Bengal</p><p>9. Jharkhand</p><p>10. Himachal Pradesh</p>.Rama Navami 2026: March 26 or 27?When to celebrate Ram Lalla's birth? Know date, muhurat and more.<p>Till March 29, operations in some regions are expected to be affected due to observance of local celebrations of Ram Navami and the following weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.</p><p>- March 27: Banks will remain closed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh due to Ram Navami (observed locally in some regions).</p><p>- March 28: Banks across India will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday, which is a regular monthly holiday.</p><p>- March 29: All banks will remain closed nationwide as it is a weekly Sunday holiday. </p><p>On March 31 (Tuesday), bank branches will be shut across various states on the account of Mahavir Jayanti. The following states will be seeing bank holidays:</p><p>- Gujarat</p><p>- Maharashtra</p><p>- Karnataka</p><p>- Madhya Pradesh</p><p>- Tamil Nadu</p><p>- Rajasthan</p><p>- Uttar Pradesh</p><p>- West Bengal</p><p>- Delhi</p><p>- Bihar</p><p>- Chhattisgarh</p><p>- Jharkhand</p><p>Citizens are assured that they can use internet banking and other essential online services to seamlessly continue their routine financial transactions. Some of the services are listed below:</p><p>1. Internet banking</p><p>2. Mobile banking apps</p><p>3. ATM services for withdrawal of cash</p><p>2. Online transfers through UPI, RTGS, and NEFT</p>