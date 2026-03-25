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Banks to remain closed for next four days; check details here

From March 26 to March 29, banking services will be affected across various regions on accounts of festive occasions and routine bank holidays.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsRam Navamiholidaybanks

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