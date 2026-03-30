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Banks to remain shut in these states in April 2026: Check list

According to the official holiday calendar of the RBI, banks will observe 14 holidays in April.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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