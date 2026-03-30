<p>Banks will observe several public and regional holidays in April 2026 as per <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI)'s holiday calendar. </p><p>According to the official holiday calendar of the RBI, banks will observe 14 holidays in April. </p><p>Since these holidays are not uniform nationwide and are different according to states, banks in certain states will remain close, while being open in others.</p>.Banks ask RBI for 3 months to comply with FX position caps: Sources.<p>However, even during holidays, customers can access banking services through net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs.</p><p>Services like cheque clearing and other over-the-counter services under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available.</p><p>"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays," as mentioned on the <a href="https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx">RBI website</a>. </p><p><strong>Bank holidays in April 2026: </strong></p><p>April 1: To enable to banks to close their yearly accounts. Banks will be closed in: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.</p><p>April 2: Maundy Thursday. Banks will be closed in Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. </p><p>April 3: Good Friday. Banks will be closed in: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.</p><p>April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi. Banks will be closed in: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.</p><p>April 15: Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day. Banks will be closed in: Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram. </p><p>April 16: Bohag Bihu. Banks will be closed in: Guwahati. </p><p>April 20: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya. Banks will be closed in: Bengaluru, Agartala. </p><p>April 21: Garia Puja.</p>