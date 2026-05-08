Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Bar has much to offer': CJI shares anecdote as he dismisses lawyer's plea for revaluation

"Apply for superior judicial services next time. The Bar has much to offer," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCJIlawyerPlearevaluation

Follow us on :

Follow Us