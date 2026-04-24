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Barrier-free tolling on national highways by December, says minister Nitin Gadkari

Under this system, vehicles will be charged based on identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag readers, without needing to stop at toll plazas.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariNational Highwaystoll gate

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