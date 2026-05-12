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Barring women of menstrual age from Sabarimala a 'taboo'? Depends on individual choice, says Supreme Court

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing some parties, submitted that the exclusion of women in Sabarimala is primarily based on menstrual age.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimalawomen entry

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