<p>New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict that only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists can be recognised as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scheduled-caste">Scheduled Castes</a>, saying it strengthens the basic spirit of the Constitution, social justice, and rule of law.</p>.<p>In a press statement, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the ruling is in line with the spirit of the Constitution. The ruling states that only followers of only the three communities will be considered to be under the Scheduled Castes category.</p>.<p>"The decision is an important step towards establishing social harmony, transparency, and justice in the country," Jain said. </p><p>He said the VHP workers will prepare a list of all those who have converted and ensure that these rights are restored to the deserving.</p>.Conversion to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism results in loss of Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria, upholding an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said that a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste community loses his SC status immediately and completely upon conversion to another religion.</p>.<p>"No statutory benefit, protection or reservation or entitlement under the Constitution or enactment of Parliament or state legislature can be claimed by or extended to any person who, by operation of clause 3, is not deemed to be a member of the Scheduled Caste.</p>.<p>"This bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can't simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled Caste," the bench said.</p>.<p>Citing the ruling, Jain said that since a person does not fall under the constitutional category of SC, the person cannot claim protection under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>.Converts to Christianity cannot claim Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court.<p>"The purpose of rights and protection for Scheduled Castes is to address historical social injustices, particularly those arising within the structure of Hindu society. Therefore, when a person voluntarily converts, they also detach themselves from the social context on which these special rights are based," the VHP leader said.</p>.<p>Describing the ruling as a blow to "conversion mafia", Jain alleged that some groups attempt to claim constitutional benefits based on previous caste identity even after conversion.</p>.<p>"While Christian and Muslim leaders claim their religions are egalitarian and do not recognise caste, they simultaneously use terms like "Dalit Christians" and "Dalit Muslims" to demand reservation benefits, thereby furthering conversion agendas," Jain claimed. </p>