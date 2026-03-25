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Basic spirit of constitution strengthened: VHP hails SC ruling on Scheduled Caste status

VHP joint general secretary said the VHP workers will prepare a list of all those who have converted and ensure that these rights are restored to the deserving.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsReligionConversionScheduled Caste

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