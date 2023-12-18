BCCI denied tax exemption under Section 11 of I-T Act

New Delhi: The government on Monday said the Income Tax department has denied tax exemption to BCCI under Section 11 of I-T Act, and the matter is now sub judice.

Section 11 of I-T Act deals with charitable institutions.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made the remarks while responding to a question on whether the BCCI, despite being one of the richest sports bodies in the world, is enjoying tax exemption in the name of promoting cricket.