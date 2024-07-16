Centre mulls asking BCCI to stop promoting 'smokeless tobacco' in cricket stadiums: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to stop displaying hoardings of smokeless tobacco as per a Mint report that suggests that the Union health ministry is mulling on asking the board to stop such advertisements.

“Cricket matches widely popular among young population. There have been multiple instances wherein surrogate smokeless tobacco ads are being displayed during cricket matches and celebrity endorsement happening. This tends to indirectly attract the youths. The health ministry’s DGHS may communicate to the BCCI urging them to stop showing tobacco related ads in any form,” the publication quoted an anonymous source as saying.