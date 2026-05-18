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BCCI not a 'public authority', doesn't fall under RTI: Central Information Commission

The order also came eight months after the union government dropped plans to bring sports bodies like BCCI out of the ambit of RTI.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsBCCIRTICentral Information Commission

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