Be assured, we monitor everything at sea: Indian Coast Guard IG

Millions of people attend the Ganga Sagar Mela (at Sagar island, West Bengal). Pollution, and plastic waste are major challenges. In the context of the congregation, are there any steps that are being thought of, for the future?

Our tasks cover several concerns. For curtailing pollution, we hold interaction programmes with communities. We also interact with the local administration for waste management. It is not that everything goes into the sea. As far as the gathering is concerned, people in general come for the hold-dip. We haven’t observed any intense polluting activities during the event.

What are the coast guard’s initiatives concerning security?

As far as the issue of security and safety is concerned, we have 50 to 60 ships in the sea, everyday, all around India. The islands are patrolled. Closer to the coast, there are smaller ships.

The advanced vessels also carry out regular scans. This is sufficed by coastal radar stations. Work is in progress for the construction of new radar stations in West Bengal, and in Odisha. Besides, our fishermen, at sea, are our eyes and ears.

Two major projects had been considered earlier – one for a forward operating base in South 24 Parganas, the other being the (regional) headquarters building in New Town. The land was also acquired for the projects. What is the present status, and by when would the projects be completed?

The forward base location is Fraserganj. The infrastructure is being built. A hoverport, there, will take around one year to get ready. The work has commenced.

For the regional headquarters, the land was available in 2012. The pandemic affected the pace. The construction has begun. It may take around two years. There will be a 16-storey building that will have facilities that are required.

Considering the development in the Maldives, is there any threat perception in the North-East (of the Coast Guard) region to the coastline, given the fact that there’s a substantial attempt by the Chinese (government) to influence our neighbours? Is there any development in terms of, say, traffic of vessels increasing, or, is there any indication that the region is being looked into by the country concerned?

We do not have any information on this subject. In the Maldives, we provide search and rescue facilities. At times, there’s a requirement for evacuation of patients, or for search and rescue at sea. We provide only humanitarian assistance to them.

Regarding the Chinese influence, I can assure you that we have a mechanism, and we monitor each and every aspect.

The hovercraft has limitations. Do you consider these air-cushion vehicles to be merely ornamental vessels for the Coast Guard? In future, would you be exploring alternative options, as countries, mostly, have discontinued hovercrafts?

I don’t agree with the statement that hovercrafts are ornamental vehicles. If you consider the search and rescue missions that have been undertaken, then it’s evident that this is the best vessel to operate in regions such as ours – the Sundarbans.

These vessels are based at strategic locations, and have apprehended illegal vessels. The hovercraft looks cosy, and a good machine.

Comparatively, we have used hovercraft more than other countries. We are going to continue with these vessels.

Personally, I am of the opinion that this machine should be manufactured domestically. Over the last two years, many lives have been saved using hovercrafts.