Don't sensationalise Silkyara tunnel rescue ops, be sensitive: Govt to TV channels

It said TV channels are advised to refrain from sensationalising the issue and from undertaking any live posts/videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway.

The Ministry requested the channels to ensure that the operations are in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters, or equipment near or around the operation site.

“It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter especially in putting out headlines, videos and images and to take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general,” it added.