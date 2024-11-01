Be vigilant against Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises: PM Modi on Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on poll promises
Modi claimed that the developmental trajectory and fiscal health of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh is 'turning from bad to worse' and particularly in Karnataka, the party is 'busier in intra-party politics and loot' instead of bothering to deliver on development.
The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly…