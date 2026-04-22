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Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on Balwant Singh Rajoana's plea

Rajoana has been incarcerated for more than 29 years, of which he has been on death row for over 15 years.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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