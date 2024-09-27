Beant Singh murder: SC seeks Centre's response on Hawara's plea for transfer to Punjab jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition by Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving life term in the killing of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, seeking his transfer from Delhi's Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi and Punjab governments seeking their responses on Hawara's plea.

Hawara is serving life imprisonment for the rest of his life in the case related to the murder of Singh in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995 in which 16 others were also killed.