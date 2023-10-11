Been receiving communal hate, threatening messages 'only from Muslims', says actor Madhura Naik

Actor Madhura Naik, a Jew of Indian origin known for shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Naagin, recently took to Instagram to share the tragic news of her cousin and brother-in-law's gruesome murder in Israel. While the video received mixed responses from netizens, her constant stress on 'pro-palestinian propaganda' garnered the wrath of many, who pointed out her lopsided commentary. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, the actor opened up about threats that she and her family have been receiving since the release of video.
Madhura said, "This isn't the right time to actually talk as we are all scared. My family and I have been receiving threatening messages and I have received so much communal hate on social media due to the incident. It is a testing time for us as we lost our family member. I am too worried, my family is not safe. Please pray for our safety."
In exclusive interview with Zoom, the actor said "The intention of my video was not to create religious divide or conflict. I just wanted people to understand that this is an act of terror. I have received so much hate and they were only coming from the Muslims. I had to delete hundreds of such comments. It’s shocking for me to be reading such comments when I posted about a death in my family."
Earlier, Madhura had said in Instagram video "I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only three thousand in strength here in India. Day before, on October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood, along with her husband, in the presence of their two children.”
She added, “The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas.”
The actor further shared that she is being targeted on social media for her religious identity, and emphasised that ‘self-defence is not terrorism’. She added, “Yesterday I posted a picture of my sister and family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab Propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice out my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people who I love and people who have supported me for all these years.”