Behaviour of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi insult to VP: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

"Initially, a senior Congress leader, who is a former chief minister of Rajasthan, questioned the vice president's visit to the state. The vice president is from Rajasthan. It is his home state. What is wrong with it? In a most derogatory manner, he questioned it and that too when he was travelling to the state before the Model Code of Conduct came into force. The senior Congress senior leader, the chief minister of Rajasthan at that time, insulted the vice president. Is it correct?" Joshi asked.