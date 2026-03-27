<p>New Delhi: Asserting that behind every statistic lies a human story, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=droupadi%20murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Friday said that the true measure of economic policy is not merely in numbers, but in its outcome.</p>.<p>Addressing a group of Indian Economic Service (IES) officers, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said the role of economic planning and implementation in public service has become more critical than ever.</p>.<p>Murmu said their role will be significant in ensuring sustainable growth, managing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=inflation%20">inflation</a>, enhancing employment opportunities, reducing inequalities, and steering the economy through a complex environment.</p>.MHA seeks report from West Bengal over protocol 'lapses' at President Droupadi Murmu event.<p>"At the same time, you should always remember that behind every statistic lies a human story. The true measure of economic policy is not merely in numbers, but in its outcome. It should improve the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable," she said.</p>.<p>The president said that officers' actions should be guided by a deep sense of empathy and a commitment to inclusive and equitable development.</p>.<p>Murmu asked the IES officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.</p>.<p>"In public service, trust is your most valuable asset, and it must be earned and preserved through your decisions and actions," she said.</p>.Manipur CM meets Droupadi Murmu, briefs her on evolving situation in state.<p>While addressing a group of Central Power Engineering Service (CPES) officers, who had also called on the president, Murmu said the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is closely linked with the strength and reliability of the power sector.</p>.<p>"Electricity is not merely a source of energy; it is the driving force behind industrial development, innovation, improved living standards, and overall socio-economic progress of the country," the president said.</p>.<p>Emphasising that Bharat is committed to international climate goals, she said, "Increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the electricity grid is an important step towards achieving these commitments. Greater integration of renewable energy will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and help create a cleaner and more environmentally responsible power sector." The president said that the transition towards a renewable energy ecosystem presents technical and operational challenges which can be addressed through innovative thinking, technological advancement, and effective planning. </p>