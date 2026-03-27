Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Behind every statistic lies human story, economic policy should improve people's lives': President Droupadi Murmu

The president said that officers' actions should be guided by a deep sense of empathy and a commitment to inclusive and equitable development.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsDroupadi Murmueconomic policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us