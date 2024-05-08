Benefit enjoyed by bank staff in form interest free loans taxable, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the benefit enjoyed by bank employees from loans free from interest or at a concessional rate is a unique advantage enjoyed by them. This is in the nature of a ‘perquisite’, and thus is liable to taxation under the Income Tax Act.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also noted that the fixation of SBI’s rate of interest as the benchmark is neither an arbitrary nor unequal exercise of power, as the rule-making authority has not treated unequal as equals.

"Commercial and tax legislations tend to be highly sensitive and complex as they deal with multiple problems and are contingent. This court would not like to interfere with the legislation in question, which prevents possibilities of abuse and promotes certainty," the bench said.