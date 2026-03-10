<p>Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of not implementing various agriculture schemes of the Centre. </p><p>Chouhan slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government and said the farmers in the state were facing "injustice".</p>.<p>The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are locked in an intense political battle ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>The agriculture and farmers' welfare minister told the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government was "committing a sin" by not implementing the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and other schemes, and was "not bothered" about the welfare of farmers in the state.</p><p>At the same time, TMC MP's were raising slogans against SIR in West Bengal and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.</p>.Explained | Opposition seeks Om Birla's removal: What is the procedure to impeach Lok Sabha Speaker.<p>While replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Chouhan took a swipe at the TMC, saying that the dispensation in the state will change after the elections.</p>.<p>He also accused the state government of doing "mean politics". Those shouting slogans here are not implementing agriculture schemes in West Bengal, he said.</p>.<p>Chouhan said that there has been significant progress in the country's agriculture sector and that separate IDs are being made for farmers. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>