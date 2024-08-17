Bengal on boil over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder; I.N.D.I.A. sets sights on SEBI chief after new Hindenburg report

I.N.D.I.A. sets sights on SEBI chief after new Hindenburg report

US short-seller Hindenburg Research, on Saturday, alleged that SEBI’s unwillingness to act against the Adani Group may be attributed to its chief Madhabi Puri Buch having stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

It has been alleged by the short-seller that Madhabi and her husband Dhaval Buch had invested in one of the funds which was allegedly being used by Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s brother. It also flagged Dhaval’s association with private equity major Blackstone, a promoter of multiple real estate investment trusts (REITs), and SEBI’s continued pitch for investors to invest in them.

Both the SEBI chief and the Adani Group have denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the BJP-led central government added the report to its long list of reportage ‘portraying India in a bad light’.

The opposition Congress party has asked for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter calling it Adani ‘scam’. This prompted BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to call the report a nexus between Congress, its allies and Hindenburg “to attack independent institutions of the country.” The BJP leader also accused Congress of trying to bring “economic anarchy” in India.

While the report did initially impact the shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., with stocks sliding as much as 5.5 per cent in early Mumbai trading and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd plunging 17 per cent, the conglomerate recovered much of its losses as global index manager MSCI lifted its restrictions on the treatment of Adani Group stocks.