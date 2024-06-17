Bengal train accident: Commissioner of Railway Safety will probe, says Vaishnaw

Kolkata: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has started a probe into the cause of the accident in which a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express from behind in West Bengal's Rangapani on Monday morning.

Vaishnaw added that measures will be taken to prevent a recurrence of the circumstances that led to the accident..

He stressed that restoring train operations on the critical route connecting northeast India with the rest of the country is a top priority for the railways.