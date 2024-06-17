Bengal train collision: Over 60 injured, death toll rises to 15

At least 15 passengers died and over 60 were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed as a goods train collided with it in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station. According to preliminary information received from rail officials, the passenger train was stationary on the tracks when the goods train rammed into it from behind.