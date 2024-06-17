Home
Bengal train collision: Over 60 injured, death toll rises to 15

At least 15 passengers died and over 60 were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed as a goods train collided with it in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station. According to preliminary information received from rail officials, the passenger train was stationary on the tracks when the goods train rammed into it from behind.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 08:53 IST
Rescue operation underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mangled remains of the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train after a collision between them, near Rangapani railway station, in West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Officials carry out rescue work, near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rescue work is underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ground zero visuals show the smashed compartments.

Credit: PTI Photo

Locals gather at the accident site after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Visuals from the accident site where locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds of locals gathered at the accident site in West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Published 17 June 2024, 08:53 IST
