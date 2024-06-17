Bengal train collision: Over 60 injured, death toll rises to 15

Rescue operation underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Mangled remains of the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train after a collision between them, near Rangapani railway station, in West Bengal.
Officials carry out rescue work, near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.
Locals gather at the accident site after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.
Published 17 June 2024, 08:53 IST