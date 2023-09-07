Bengaluru at 27th spot, Indore tops the list in Centre's air pollution survey report

Indore tops the list while Bengaluru is at 27th spot among 47 big cities in an all India air quality survey, the Union Environment and Forest Ministry said on Thursday releasing the report on the review exercises involving 131 big and small cities.

Indore is followed by Agra and Thane among the urban habitats in the category with more than 10 lakh residents as per the survey.

Three other Karnataka towns figure among the mid-level habitations with 3-10 lakh population, but their ranks are low. Gulbarga comes at the 27th position out of 44 cities that were surveyed, whereas Hubli-Dharwad is at the 30th position and Davanagere is at the 39th spot.