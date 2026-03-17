Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bengaluru: Elderly woman confronts influencer for wearing short clothes; video deleted after going viral

The now-deleted clip showed Shriyanshi wearing a white top and a black short, paired with funky heels.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 17:06 IST
BengaluruViral videoTrendingViral

Follow us on :

Follow Us