<p>An influencer, named Shriyanshi, filming on the streets of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>was briefly confronted by an elderly woman passing by who commented on Shriyanshi's short clothes. Her remarks were recorded on camera, shared online, and later deleted after the clip went viral and received mixed reactions from netizens. </p><p>In the video, the woman urged the influencer to dress 'appropriately'. She said (in translation), "I'm not telling anything wrong. Don't feel bad. Wear pant and shirt, that's okay. But not like this." </p><p>She further opined that girls look good when they dress up in <em>chudidar</em> or cloth themselves with pants.</p>.<p>The now-deleted clip showed Shriyanshi wearing a white top and a black short, paired with funky heels. Her fashion sense received a "no" from a local woman who walked the street and saw the influencer filming there. The woman expressed her disapproval about what Shriyanshi was wearing, putting her point that covered outfits or traditional attire is better for women. </p>.First spell of pre-monsoon showers across Karnataka; hailstorm in Bengaluru.<p>As the video surfaced online, it received many comments. While some supported the influencer and called the act "moral policing", others sided towards the elderly woman. However, shortly after the clip went viral and made headlines, Shriyanshi removed it. </p><p>According to reports, the video earlier gathered more than 1.4 million views on Instagram, where it was originally posted. </p>