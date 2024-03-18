Bengaluru-Goa for Rs 2,000: India's newest airline, FLY91, begins commercial operations

Panaji: FLY91, the latest entrant in the country's aviation sector, on Monday commenced commercial operations with its first flight taking off for Bengaluru from here.

The flight departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 07.55 am to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The regional airline also operated its maiden flight to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru on Monday, a company spokesman said.

The airline also launched a special fare of Rs 1,991 (all inclusive).